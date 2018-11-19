The Village Board of Coon Valley held its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
The motion was approved to extend Command Central’s Election Hardware Maintenance Agreement for two more years. This is the same company that currently maintains the voting equipment.
A motion was approved on the Driftless Humane Society’s Animal Care Provider Agreement for 2019. It’s an agreement that places stray animals in Coon Valley in the Humane Society’s care.
“We’ve always entered in for stray animals to take care of them,” said Karl Henrichsen, Coon Valley Village Board President.
There was also discussion of a motion to apply for Section 404-Hazard Mitigation Grant Program through FEMA for the pre-application process.
“We had to put our name, that we are interested, (that) we would look into it as something that would help the village in a positive way.” Henrichsen said.
An update was provided on the 2018 flood cleanup and repairs. “(It is) going good, (there are) multiple people donating time and money,” Henrichsen said.
Spring 2019 election papers will be available for people to take out Dec. 1 and have to be in by Jan. 2, 2019, for the positions of village president and three trustees.
