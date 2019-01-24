Kenneth McClurg of Coon Valley has filed a complaint with the village about the handling of a recent arrest. Earlier this month, McClurg and Police Officer Philip Welch told the Village Board of an incident that took place Dec. 26.
“This is an ongoing investigation, so the Board cannot comment on it,” Karl Henrichsen, Coon Valley village president, said at the board’s regular meeting Jan. 8. “I’m going to give you your time to explain to the Board.”
“I just want the board to know what’s going on in Coon Valley,” McClurg said.
One individual was arrested on being in violation of a court-ordered bond condition of no-contact and another on bail jumping and drug possession. The investigation is ongoing.
“According to Wisconsin statute and case law, I had every right to enter that residence, I did everything lawfully,” Coon Valley Police Officer Philip Welch said.
The board voted in favor to change Welch from hourly to salaried. The recommendation was put forth by the Personnel Committee.
“Currently he is being paid time and a half for any hours over 40, and would like to have the discretion under salary,” Roger Niedfeldt, Village Board member, said. “The Personnel Committee didn’t have any problem with that, it actually could save the village some money because were not paying overtime.”
Officer Welch’s hourly wage would still apply but his time would be more flexible.
“I don’t see an issue with it as long as he’s not taking the time off during peak hours,” Henrichsen said.
The Vernon County Multi-Hazards Mitigation Plan 2018-22 was adopted by the Village Board.
“If we want to then we can apply for hazard mitigation moneys if we adopt this,” Renita Williamson, village clerk and treasurer, said. “Then we don’t have to have our own plan to do so.”
The opening of the resolution states that the village of Coon Valley recognizes the threat that natural hazards pose to people and property; and undertaking hazard mitigation actions before disasters occur will reduce the potential for harm to people and property and save taxpayer dollars.
In October, the board approved to have Tomah Environmental Contractors, Inc. repair the pipe in the Nelson Street Loop and fix the leak on Second Street for a total of $11,906. The bill the board received from the company was $19,552, a difference of $7,646.
“From the Wisconsin state statute anything that is above 15 percent needs to be brought before the board and the government body, before work can commence,” Henrichsen said.
TEC, Inc. claimed approval of the new amount was given on two different occasions by board members Richard Stegen and Jon Lee.
“I have no reason to believe that you approved it and I have no reason to believe Jon approved it, but they’re claiming somebody approved it,” Henrichsen said. “It’s $7,000 that was over the original budget.”
The board voted to pay the original contract amount of $11,906. Stegen will discuss the price difference with TEC, Inc. and follow up with a Water, Lights, Sewer and Disposal Plant Committee meeting.
“This is just for the repair on the Second Street and the Nelson manhole,” Henrichsen said.
Reserved amounts of 2018 funding will be used for park repairs and flood damage insurance replacements. The recommendation comes from the Budgeting and Finance Committee. The total leftover funds were $30,309.95.
“Flood damage insurance replacements were totaled at $15,309.95, we’re recommending that stays where that is,” Lee said. “There was park repair from donation money of $5,000 and a carry over to either be used for streets or park. The Budget and Finance Committee recommends that we roll that to one amount of $15,000 for park repairs.”
Items that were destroyed by the August flooding were voted to be replaced. The cost of the items are reimbursed by Municipal Property Insurance Company, the village’s insurance company.
“Since we have the money for it and we shouldn’t hesitate any longer,” Henrichsen said.
The items are primarily power equipment and totaled $22,309.95.
Williamson provided an update on the 2017 FEMA projects.
Williamson said she turned in requests to FEMA. One is for cleaning up debris removal for $8,357.75. A second one is $4,146.72. The big one is $41,000.
“They want us to wait until the new FEMA person comes here,” Williamson said. “We’re going to have to shake out what is done and what can’t be done. A person will be coming out a week from tomorrow (Jan. 23).”
Due to a civic upgrade office staff training, the Coon Valley Village Office will be closed from Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. until Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.
“They come up from Madison to train both of us,” Williamson said.
“I think we need to properly notify the residents of Coon Valley that the office will be closed during that time,” Henrichsen said.
