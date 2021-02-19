Coon Valley Village Board plans sidewalk placements, removals

The Coon Valley Village Board put plans in place for sidewalk placements and removals for 2021 at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Clerk-Treasurer Renita Williamson said the project has not yet gone to bid. Plans call for running sidewalk from Coon Valley Elementary School east to Old Mill Road along the south side of the street, adjacent to the mobile home park. Piecemeal sections of sidewalk on Lein Street will be removed.
Sidewalk will also be installed on the 200 Block of Roosevelt Street on the east side, the 200 Block of Fairbanks Street, east side and the two blocks on School Street, east side with removing the 200 Block’s sidewalks on the west side.
Williamson said final engineering needs to be completed, and then it will go to bid. The goal is to have the utility and streets project begin in the spring. The sidewalk project is part of the $1 million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration for a Community Development Block Grant-Public Facilities project.
The village will hold another meeting with residents who will be affected by the sidewalk project. Williamson said that meeting has not yet been scheduled.
Board members decided to look at having the installation of sanitary sewer line on Fairbanks Street as an addendum to the bid for the CDBG-Public Facilities project. Williamson said the 40-year-old PVC sewer line hasn’t caused the village any problems, but its condition is unknown. She said the estimated cost from the engineering firm is $26,000.
The Board accepted Dirt Monkey Excavating’s $33,000 bid for gazebo construction in the park. Dirt Monkey will do the excavation work for the gazebo and Andrews Construction will be Dirt Monkey’s subcontractor and will build the gazebo. Williamson said the village purchased a cedar Victorian gazebo kit.
Williamson said the gazebo kit couldn’t be delivered last year because of a shortage of building materials. She said the kit should be delivered at the end of May or around June 1, with excavation work expected to start in early May. The gazebo will be built by the upper playground overlooking the ball field. The gazebo was off Park Street and the 2018 flood destroyed it. It had been in the flood flow area.
The Village Board also approved the park shelter plan to bid out. Bids will be opened March 8. The new park shelter will be built east of the upper playground off Roosevelt Street by the ball field. The lot was donated by Vince Hundt after he took down the flood damaged duplex after the 2018 flood, at 95 Roosevelt St. This lot will be elevated out of the flood fringe area.
The Board also voted to hire Benjamin Bakken as a part-time/on-call police officer. Bakken will have one to one-and-a-half shifts per month and will help with events, such as Trout Fest.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.