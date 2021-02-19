Coon Valley Village Board plans sidewalk placements, removals

The Coon Valley Village Board put plans in place for sidewalk placements and removals for 2021 at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Clerk-Treasurer Renita Williamson said the project has not yet gone to bid. Plans call for running sidewalk from Coon Valley Elementary School east to Old Mill Road along the south side of the street, adjacent to the mobile home park. Piecemeal sections of sidewalk on Lein Street will be removed.

Sidewalk will also be installed on the 200 Block of Roosevelt Street on the east side, the 200 Block of Fairbanks Street, east side and the two blocks on School Street, east side with removing the 200 Block’s sidewalks on the west side.

Williamson said final engineering needs to be completed, and then it will go to bid. The goal is to have the utility and streets project begin in the spring. The sidewalk project is part of the $1 million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration for a Community Development Block Grant-Public Facilities project.

The village will hold another meeting with residents who will be affected by the sidewalk project. Williamson said that meeting has not yet been scheduled.