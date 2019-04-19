Coon Valley Village Board Trustee Richard Steegen resigned from his position on April 9.
Renita Williamson, village clerk/treasurer, said the board will be taking letters from people who are interested in being a board member. Those who submit letters need to explain why they want to be a board member and why they would be a good board member. The person selected will fill Stegen’s remaining term for one year, ending April 20, 2020.
Letters are due to the village office by May 10; the board could possibly approve the person at the May 14 meeting. The letters should be dropped off at the office, 205 Anderson St., or mailed to P.O. Box 129, Coon Valley, WI 54623-0129.
