Coon Valley village president declares state of emergency

The village of Coon Valley President, Karl Henrichsen, on March 16, declared a state of emergency for Coon Valley, pursuant to the authority under State of Wisconsin Statutes Sections 323.11 and 323.14 (4)(b) because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will authorize emergency purchases of goods and materials, purchases of services, and emergency costs to the labor force. This proclamation is effective immediately and shall continue until the April 14 Village Board meeting.

Coon Valley is taking some steps to help prevent the spread of the virus and protect public health. The Knutson Memorial Library will close March 18 until further notice. The Public Works Department will not be doing any water meter replacements on a maintenance basis and will only do so in an emergency.

Please don’t use flushable wipes or baby wipes instead of toilet paper and flush them down toilets. The Public Works Department had to clean the wipes out of a sewer lift station pump on March 16. This could cause sewer backups into basements.

The village will keep residents updated on any changes on the village website at http://www.villageofcoonvalley.com/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0