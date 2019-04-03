Residents in the village of Coon Valley re-elected Karl Henrichsen village president in Tuesday’s spring election.
Henrichsen received 176 votes, while challenger Rick Stegen received 80. There were three positions open for village trustee. Running for two of them were Gary Keuser, who received 179 votes, and Roger Niedfeldt, who received 210. Ray Williamson received 19 votes (write-in).
Westby Area School District Board members for Seats 2, 4 and 7 ran unopposed for three-year terms. According to the uncanvassed election results, incumbents Robert Kerska, Seat 2, Coon Valley attendance area, received 1,362 votes; Daniel Kotek, Seat 4, Westby attendance area, received 1,334 votes; and Eric Thunstedt, Seat 7, at-large representative, received 1,331 votes.
The Westby Area School District Board of Canvassers will meet Friday at 2 p.m. in the district conference room to conduct the official canvass of the spring election.
Running unopposed for re-election in Chaseburg were Village President Ken Bluske, who received 53 votes, and Village Trustee Thomas Heller, who received 51 votes.
In the city of Westby, Mayor Danny Helgerson ran unopposed and received 315 votes. Westby City Council incumbents Katie Helseth, Wards 3 and 5, and Ann Kurth, Wards 2 and 5, sought re-election unopposed. Helseth received 95 votes, and Kurth 123. Mark Jelinek, who ran unopposed for his first term representing Ward 1, received 90 votes. All terms are for two years.
The Vernon County advisory gerrymandering referendum passed with 4,245 “yes” votes; there were 1,741 “no” votes. The question was as follows: “Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”.
In the Supreme Court justice race, Vernon County residents cast 3,382 ballots for Lisa Neubauer and 2,882 for Brian Hagedorn.
In the race for Court of Appeals Judge, District 4, Vernon County voters cast 4,699 votes for Jennifer Nashold, who ran unopposed.
In the multi-jurisdictional judge for Readstown/Viola, Thomas Simonson received 111 votes – 56 in Readstown and 55 in Viola. Simonson was unopposed.
The Vernon County Board of Canvass will meet in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua Thursday at 9 a.m. to conduct the official canvass of the spring election and referendum.
