Coon Valley, Westby Memorial Day observances take on a different look during pandemic
Coon Valley, Westby Memorial Day observances take on a different look during pandemic

Veterans' gravestones

Flags decorate veterans' gravestones in Coon Prairie Cemetery on Memorial Day.

 Angie Cina

Although Coon Valley and Westby’s Memorial Day observances didn’t include the traditional parade and program in the village of Coon Valley, or the ceremonies at Westby area cemeteries and the service at the Westby Area Veterans Memorial because of COVID-19 concerns, the day included plenty of flags around the area and on veterans’ gravestones.

Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 still conducted military rites at Koethe Cemetery, Trinity Church of Christ, Mormon Coulee, St. Joseph Ridge Church, North Ridge Cemetery, Esofea Bethany Lutheran Church and Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

Cemetery visitors

People walk among the gravestones at Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery following military rites on Memorial Day. The military rites were conducted by Coon Valley America Legion Post 116.
White crosses at attention

White crosses stand at solemn attention in Coon Prairie Cemetery not only on Memorial Day but also all year long. The crosses are in memory of all veterans who served the country.
Flag at half-staff

The American flag at the Coon Creek Veterans Memorial in Coon Valley flies at half-staff on Memorial Day. According to www.va.gov, on Memorial Day the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only, then raised briskly to the top of the staff until sunset, in honor of the nation's battle heroes.
Westby Area Veterans Memorial

The Westby Area Veterans Memorial is surrounded by lush greenery on Memorial Day.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

