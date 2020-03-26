Coon Valley, Westby students make valentine cards for soldiers in Afghanistan

Any veteran or service member who has ever been deployed in a combat situation will tell you that mail call is one of the highlights of their day.

Some of the service members currently deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq had a mail call recently that they will long remember when they received packages from people they didn’t know, packages filled with hundreds of handmade Valentines, and tasty samples of some of the best beef jerky found anywhere – all from towns they most likely had never heard of.

The fact that they didn’t get these until several weeks after Valentine’s Day didn’t dampen their excitement and enjoyment at all.

Students and teachers in the Westby Area School District have worked with the La Crosse Operation Homefront for almost 20 years sending packages to deployed service members with local connections.

While most of those were sent during the early years of the Global War on Terror when hundreds of thousands of troops were deployed, they have always stepped up when they learned of currently deployed service members.

Last fall, several local soldiers deployed to Afghanistan with a Wisconsin reserve component unit and packages were sent in time for Christmas.