Coon Valley, Westby students make valentine cards for soldiers in Afghanistan

Any veteran or service member who has ever been deployed in a combat situation will tell you that mail call is one of the highlights of their day.
Some of the service members currently deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq had a mail call recently that they will long remember when they received packages from people they didn’t know, packages filled with hundreds of handmade Valentines, and tasty samples of some of the best beef jerky found anywhere – all from towns they most likely had never heard of.
The fact that they didn’t get these until several weeks after Valentine’s Day didn’t dampen their excitement and enjoyment at all.
Students and teachers in the Westby Area School District have worked with the La Crosse Operation Homefront for almost 20 years sending packages to deployed service members with local connections.
While most of those were sent during the early years of the Global War on Terror when hundreds of thousands of troops were deployed, they have always stepped up when they learned of currently deployed service members.
Last fall, several local soldiers deployed to Afghanistan with a Wisconsin reserve component unit and packages were sent in time for Christmas.
Early this year, it was learned that a former student of a retired teacher was in Afghanistan serving as commanding officer of a Regular Army Aviation Task Force consisting of nearly 800 men and women from Ft. Drum, N.Y.
This unit consists of flight crews, maintenance personnel and other support personnel equipped with Blackhawk, Cheyenne and Chinook helicopters and provides air support for all other forces deployed to Afghanistan.
The soldiers have been there since summer 2019.
Knowing that Valentine’s Day was coming up within the next 30 days, teachers and students jumped into action.
The elementary classes in Coon Valley and Westby turned into mass production mode and prepared nearly 1,000 Valentine cards, mostly very simple and obviously “homemade.”
Each included simple drawings and messages with lots of “hugs” and “kisses.” Students in the Westby Middle School followed suit, producing a smaller number of more “sophisticated” cards. The high school art class and service club “put the icing on the cake” with very thoughtful and professional cards. All told there were well over 1,000 valentine cards prepared in a week-long effort.
Knowing that the jerky from Westby Locker and Meat has always been a very popular item with previously deployed soldiers, but also knowing the number of soldiers this time was too great to send regular packs of jerky, a special product was developed overnight: bite sized “tidbits” packed in bulk packs of 100 that could be shared by groups of soldiers.
It’s hard to guess which was more popular – the jerky or the valentine cards, but nothing got returned.
Unfortunately, the mailing time took quite a bit longer than anticipated and the boxes did not arrive until well after Valentine’s Day. That really didn’t seem to matter, as the many smiles on the soldiers’ faces show. And the pictures from Afghanistan didn’t arrive until the day after school was suspended for several weeks – and perhaps longer. The schools will try to send the pictures to students and/or parents online so they can see the big smiles all the way around the world.
