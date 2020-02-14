Coon Valley woman, rural Viroqua man arrested on drug, bail jumping charges

Two people were arrested during the process of serving a search warrant for suspected drug activity in Coon Valley.

According to a release from the Coon Valley Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, police executed a search warrant at a property in the village of Coon Valley looking for evidence of drug use and distribution. Police found methamphetamine, marijuana, a host of various pills with and without prescriptions, and a large assortment of smoking pipes and other paraphernalia, among other items.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Daute, 49, of Coon Valley, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, keeping a drug house and bail jumping. Daute was on bond in a 2019 Vernon County case charging possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Daute was released on another signature bond the following day.

Joseph Blaha, 42, of rural Viroqua, was arrested for bail jumping. Blaha was already on bond in two cases in Vernon County alleging two counts of domestic-related battery, domestic-related disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. Joseph was released on another signature bond the same day.

The residence is within a few hundred feet of the Coon Valley Elementary School.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Westby Police Department provided assistance in the search warrant and arrests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1