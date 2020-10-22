Coon Valley's Knutson Memorial Friends of the Library to offer Grab Bag Sale

It’s that time of year again…time to curl up under a cozy blanket in the evenings with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and read. This is also the time for the Knutson Memorial Friends of the Library Book Sale.

As with everything else this year, things will be a little bit different. Because we do not have the space to allow unlimited browsing while being socially distanced, we will not be having a one-day sale. Instead, we are holding an ongoing Grab Bag Sale: books will be available already packaged either by subject, author, or series for your convenience at bargain prices. All you have to do is choose your bag(s), pay at the desk and head out the door. The sale will be available during open hours in the library reading room.

We appreciate you for supporting the local library during this very confusing and scary time. We will continue to offer a new Take & Make Activity Kit on a monthly basis. Watch our website (coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org) and our Facebook page (Knutson Memorial Library) for information on the latest kits and other news. You can also give us a call at 452-3757.

Knutson Memorial Library is open on Monday: 1-6 p.m., Tuesday: 1-8 p.m., Wednesday: 1-6 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We look forward to your visit if you are comfortable coming into the library; if not, we are happy to provide curbside service during those hours.

