Coon Valley's Knutson Memorial Library offers winter reading program

There’s “Snow Place Like Home”!
While I think most people living in western Wisconsin would generally agree with that statement, during these last couple of months home might have become a little confining for most of us. Knutson Memorial Library can’t do much about the weather or about the current necessity for staying home as much as possible, but perhaps we can offer some things to make isolation a bit more bearable.
We are offering our winter reading program for all ages, “Snow Place Like Home," through our online Beanstack site this year as well as in person at the library. We are challenging participants to read 10 books from now until the end of March and write a brief book review or post a picture of yourself with each book; you will enjoy the reading and also earn “badges." Each badge earned will automatically enter your name in the weekly drawings for prizes – the more badges you earn, the greater your chance of winning a prize! Participating is easy: simply visit our website, https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/snow-place-like-home/ and follow the link to Beanstack; once there, either log in or create an account and register for the challenge. (You can also install the Beanstack app on your phone; call the library for instructions on how to do it, if necessary). If you are tired of doing everything online, you can visit the library and participate in much the same way in person.
If you’ve been waiting for a nudge to create something wonderful, here it is! (And it’s free, plus you don’t need to leave your home to learn how.) Our new database, Creativebug, offers easy-to-follow video instructions from expert artists and crafters. Start when you can. Pause when you need a break. Resume when you’re ready. Classes never expire. Topics include art & design, sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, food & home, jewelry, holiday & party, and classes for kids. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook page; we will begin featuring one of the classes every week beginning in February. We will share our creations with you and we would love to see what you create!
We at the library miss programming so much that we have prepared “take & make” craft kits for all ages; currently the kits involve Valentines – adults or teens can put together a charming “lovestruck” card for their special someone; older kids, teens or adults can create a lovely heart decoration/card with yarn; children can make a unicorn, heart, or hot-air balloon valentine for a friend or relative. For older adults we also have puzzle and activity packs that change weekly. These items are all completely free and there is no need to return them.
If you are caring for someone who is experiencing dementia or memory loss, we have specially designed games and activities available including sequenced jigsaw puzzles, domino, dice, or card games suitable for one or two players, and reminiscing “helps” for checkout. All of these activities are provided as part of the “Senior Connections” grant made possible by Bader Philanthropies and the Winding Rivers Library System.
Knutson Memorial Library is currently open our normal hours for both browsing and computer use; we do ask that you follow social distancing protocols and we prefer that you wear a mask. We are also happy to prepare your items and place them outside for you. For more information about our current status and activities, please check our website https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/, our Facebook page, email us at cvlib@wrlsweb.org, or give us a call at 452-3757.