Coon Valley's Knutson Memorial Library offers winter reading program

While I think most people living in western Wisconsin would generally agree with that statement, during these last couple of months home might have become a little confining for most of us. Knutson Memorial Library can’t do much about the weather or about the current necessity for staying home as much as possible, but perhaps we can offer some things to make isolation a bit more bearable.

We are offering our winter reading program for all ages, “Snow Place Like Home," through our online Beanstack site this year as well as in person at the library. We are challenging participants to read 10 books from now until the end of March and write a brief book review or post a picture of yourself with each book; you will enjoy the reading and also earn “badges." Each badge earned will automatically enter your name in the weekly drawings for prizes – the more badges you earn, the greater your chance of winning a prize! Participating is easy: simply visit our website, https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/snow-place-like-home/ and follow the link to Beanstack; once there, either log in or create an account and register for the challenge. (You can also install the Beanstack app on your phone; call the library for instructions on how to do it, if necessary). If you are tired of doing everything online, you can visit the library and participate in much the same way in person.