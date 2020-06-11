Coon Valley's Knutson Memorial Library plans summer reading program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This summer “Imagine Your Story” with help from Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley! Although everything is still confused and chaotic, the library is slowly getting closer to normal and we are still planning a summer reading program for all ages. This summer there will be four different reading challenges, each for a different age group.

Participants of all ages have the option to register and participate online through our Beanstack platform, or they can stop by the library and pick up paper copies of the appropriate challenge; either version is the same. The online platform can be accessed beginning June 13 at coonvalley.beanstack.org or click the link on our website. A “cheat sheet” on using Beanstack is available at the library; there are also instructions on our website www.wrlsweb.org/coonvalley.