Coon Valley's Knutson Memorial Library plans summer reading program

This summer “Imagine Your Story” with help from Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley! Although everything is still confused and chaotic, the library is slowly getting closer to normal and we are still planning a summer reading program for all ages. This summer there will be four different reading challenges, each for a different age group.
Participants of all ages have the option to register and participate online through our Beanstack platform, or they can stop by the library and pick up paper copies of the appropriate challenge; either version is the same. The online platform can be accessed beginning June 13 at coonvalley.beanstack.org or click the link on our website. A “cheat sheet” on using Beanstack is available at the library; there are also instructions on our website www.wrlsweb.org/coonvalley.
Imagine Your Story: This challenge for kids involves plenty of reading, as well as some fun activities that they can do on their own at home using things they have around the house. There will be prizes at certain points along the way and if the whole challenge is completed, the participant will get to choose a book to keep. You may register for the program beginning June 13; the challenge begins June 15th and runs through July 31. In addition to the challenge activities, we will have weekly “Take & Make Kits” available at the library for children to enjoy at home.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: Preschool age children can participate in this challenge through our Beanstack platform beginning on June 15,; they will earn prizes every 200 books, but they do not have to complete the whole challenge until they start Kindergarten.
100 Books B4 College: Teens – this is an extra special challenge for you! This challenge involves reading for fun; the deadline is when you enter college, the goal is to read 100 books between June 15th and then. If you’re not sure what to read, we have suggestions. There will be drawings every two months for those participating, and the more you read the better your chance will be to win!
10 to Try: is our special challenge for adults. We are asking you to try books in 10 different categories; each time you complete a category you will be entered in the drawings that will take place every two weeks through the summer.
For more information about summer reading or for help with registering, please give us a call at 452-3757, message Knutson Memorial Library on Facebook, or email us at cvlib@wrlsweb.org.
