Coon Valley's Knutson Memorial Library reopens

Knutson Memorial Library opened the doors to the public on June 1 for the first time since we closed on March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are so excited to see people again; we would really love to have a long chat with all of you and maybe even share some hugs, but for the safety and health of everyone we ask that you limit your time in the building to picking out books, magazines, and movies to take home, and/or essential computer use.

The library doesn’t look quite as friendly as it did, but the people still are! Some chairs are missing, the drinking fountain is “out of order," the coffee machine and the fun toys have been put away for now. We are embarrassed to have to ask, so please don’t be offended when we require you to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer the moment you walk in the door; for your own sake, we would also like you to do the same before you leave. We would also like you to observe the following: