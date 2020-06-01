Coon Valley's Knutson Memorial Library reopens

Knutson Memorial Library opened the doors to the public on June 1 for the first time since we closed on March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are so excited to see people again; we would really love to have a long chat with all of you and maybe even share some hugs, but for the safety and health of everyone we ask that you limit your time in the building to picking out books, magazines, and movies to take home, and/or essential computer use.
The library doesn’t look quite as friendly as it did, but the people still are! Some chairs are missing, the drinking fountain is “out of order," the coffee machine and the fun toys have been put away for now. We are embarrassed to have to ask, so please don’t be offended when we require you to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer the moment you walk in the door; for your own sake, we would also like you to do the same before you leave. We would also like you to observe the following:
- Please practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart from people not in your family.
- We encourage you to wear a mask if you are comfortable doing so, but they are not required. If you are wearing a mask, we will, too.
- When browsing the shelves, please don’t replace items; instead, return them in the boxes provided, so we can properly “quarantine” them for your safety and ours. Please don’t take items out of the boxes, either.
- We will ask you to turn the items barcode up, so we can check them out to you without contact.
- Please continue to return items in the outside drop box, not at the circulation desk.
- Please do not re-arrange furniture; the chairs and computers are placed where they are to allow for social distancing.
- Please ask to use a computer, even if one is open; priority will be given to people needing to file unemployment, conduct job searches, etc. Children are limited to a half hour on the computer a day.
Curbside service will continue through June for those who prefer not to enter the building at this time. If you are more comfortable with this option, please phone or email us your list and we will let you know when the items are available for pickup.
We are doing our best to keep the library a safe and healthy place to go. If you have any questions or concerns, please let us know by telephone (452-3757) or email (cvlib@wrlsweb.org).
Welcome back! We’re so happy to see you!!
