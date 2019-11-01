Appleby on Halloween

Appleby, Westby Elementary School's mascot, poses with trick-or-treaters on Westby's Main Street on Halloween afternoon.

 Contributed photo

All sorts of ghosts, goblins, superheros and other costumed characters visited downtown Westby Halloween.

The safe trick-or-treating hours downtown were from 3-5 p.m. and residential hours were from 4-7 p.m.

Costumed characters

Lylee Hatfield, 6, Isabelle Garret, 11, Arriana Niemyjski, 11, and Brielle Hatfield, 7, pose for a photo at American Family Insurance Phil Strand Agency during Westby's downtown trick or treat.
Halloween fun

The Evenstad family models their Harry Potter-themed costumes in downtown Westby on Halloween.
City Hall visitors

Costume-clad children visit Westby City Hall for some Halloween candy on Thursday, Oct. 31.

