The Coulee Antique Engine Club will present its 48th annual show two miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27, Aug. 2-4. The gate opens at 8 a.m. all three days.
This year’s show highlights Ford Fordson Ferguson, M-H, M-F and the plow, all brands. Organizers are welcoming the Massey Family Collectors of Wisconsin to the show.
An antique tractor pull takes place Friday at 6 p.m. Breakfast will be served Saturday at 7 a.m., and the American Mini Pullers will make an appearance Sunday. Sunday also includes a judged classic car show. Throughout the weekend there will be demonstrations, children’s activities, food and classic cars. There is primitive camping for exhibitors.
For show confirmation, contact John Wangen at 608-606-0103. For tractor pull confirmation, contact Anthony Wangen at 608-778-1712.
Admission is $5 for one day, and $10 for the weekend, which includes a button.
For more information, go to www.couleeantiqueengineclub.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.