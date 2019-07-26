{{featured_button_text}}
People check out the machinery on display for the Coulee Antique Engine Club Show in 2018.

 Westby Times file photo

The Coulee Antique Engine Club will present its 48th annual show two miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27, Aug. 2-4. The gate opens at 8 a.m. all three days.

This year’s show highlights Ford Fordson Ferguson, M-H, M-F and the plow, all brands. Organizers are welcoming the Massey Family Collectors of Wisconsin to the show.

An antique tractor pull takes place Friday at 6 p.m. Breakfast will be served Saturday at 7 a.m., and the American Mini Pullers will make an appearance Sunday. Sunday also includes a judged classic car show. Throughout the weekend there will be demonstrations, children’s activities, food and classic cars. There is primitive camping for exhibitors.

For show confirmation, contact John Wangen at 608-606-0103. For tractor pull confirmation, contact Anthony Wangen at 608-778-1712.

Admission is $5 for one day, and $10 for the weekend, which includes a button.

For more information, go to www.couleeantiqueengineclub.com.

