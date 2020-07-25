Coulee Antique Engine Club to host show near Westby

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Coulee Antique Engine Club will host its 49th annual show 2 miles north of Westby on Hwy. 27 July 31 and Aug. 1-2. The gates open at 8 a.m. all three days.

The show will feature White Oliver, M-M Cockshutt, and vintage motorcycles and snowmobiles.

There will be demonstrations, children's activities, food and a flea market. There will be an antique tractor pull Friday at 6 p.m. The American Mini Pullers will be on the grounds Saturday at 4 p.m. There will be a judged classic car show Sunday.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and up, and includes a button.

For show confirmation, contact John Wangen at 608-606-0103. For tractor pull confirmation contact Anthony Wangen at 608-778-1712.

For more information, visit www.couleeantiqueengineclub.com.

