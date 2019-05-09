The Coulee Region Rosemalers 33rd Annual Show and Sale will be held Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Westby Community Center (lower level of Bekkum Memorial Library).
Join the rosemalers in celebrating this Norwegian folk art. Browse the variety of styles on display on the show table. Watch artists demonstrating, check out the many pieces on the sales table all while listening to folk music by Buddy Rundhaugen. The popular Scandinavian-style lunch and pastries will be available topped off with handmade rommegrot by Bertha Johnson and Peter Leum.
The raffle this year will be for a large Tina in Telemark style painted by Gold Medalist Jean Giese and 14-inch plate in Gudbrandsdal style painted by club treasurer Kay Bjornstad. Tickets are available at Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts and at the door. Winners will be chosen on Sunday 4 p.m. Need not be present to win.
Then stop by the Heritage Center located across the street (VFW hall). Saturday only, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy learning about Nordic arts, culture and food. There are a variety of venues where people can observe artists at work — many with items for purchase. Check out the baking demonstrations and try a sample or two.
