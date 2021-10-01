Couleecap dedicates solar project at Westby office

Couleecap hosted a solar project dedication event and weatherization demonstration program at its Westby location, Wednesday, Sept. 29, in celebration of energy conservation in the Coulee Region.

A new rooftop solar array was installed at the Westby location which will save the organization an estimated $7,900 annually in energy costs.

Hetti Brown, Couleecap’s executive director, said the new array will help the organization to be sustainable and further promote a sustainable environment for all, and the savings in energy costs will allow Couleecap to reinvest into programming to help the local community.

Brown said a Friend of Couleecap donated the original amount to start the solar project. She said the nonprofit community action agency also needed grant funds to help with the project. Other partners include Ethos Green Power Cooperative, WPPI Energy, Renew Wisconsin Solar for Good and Focus on Energy.

Alicia Leinberger, with Ethos Green Power Cooperative, said the solar array’s 162 panels are on two rooftops – one east and one west – using a new racking system that still allows the panels to face south to maximize solar production. An Enphase monitoring system, she said, will help Couleecap see how much energy is produced and what’s being used.

Following the solar array dedication, attendees walked to the weatherization warehouse to see interactive demonstrations of Couleecap’s weatherization program and solar array production.

Partners of this project were in attendance, as were representatives from the governor’s office, area legislators, and state and local officials.

Couleecap has been offering its home weatherization program for 45 years. It is the only provider of free weatherization and emergency furnace repair and replacement services in the area.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

