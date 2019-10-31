Hands-on history

Ninth-graders in Brian Huebner's class at Westby Area High School pose for a photo while visiting the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery, Friday, Oct. 25. The field trip was led by History Alive Project volunteers.

 History Alive photo

On Friday, Oct. 25, the History Alive Project volunteers, Dave and Ruth Amundson, used the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery as their outdoor classroom.

Westby High School ninth-graders were given information on the history of the church and its importance of the cemetery, as many of Westby area early immigrants are buried there. These students, belonging to Brian Huebner’s class, stopped at 19 grave sites where they were given a short bio of the deceased person and how that person influenced the beginnings or continued growth of their community.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

They also became aware of and noted the various and often unique gravestones and their symbolic artwork.

History Alive Inc Logo

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.