On Friday, Oct. 25, the History Alive Project volunteers, Dave and Ruth Amundson, used the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery as their outdoor classroom.
Westby High School ninth-graders were given information on the history of the church and its importance of the cemetery, as many of Westby area early immigrants are buried there. These students, belonging to Brian Huebner’s class, stopped at 19 grave sites where they were given a short bio of the deceased person and how that person influenced the beginnings or continued growth of their community.
They also became aware of and noted the various and often unique gravestones and their symbolic artwork.
