Crime Stoppers, Westby Police Department seek help in burglary case

Vernon County Crime Stoppers, along with the Westby Police Department, is asking for the public's help in solving a burglary at The Big Red Shed in Westby.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 12 and Dec. 14, The Big Red Shed was burglarized. One particular item that was stolen was a Cook & Brother Confederate naval sword. Also stolen was a Luger .22 pistol, several coins and pocket knives. One knife was a John Deere and the others were Swedish knives. Photos can be seen at www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.faceboook.com/vernoncrimestoppers.

Do you have information on this burglary? If so, submit an anonymous tip. Tips can be submitted by one of the following ways: Phone: 608-637-8477 or 800-657-6868; App: www.p3tips.com; Web: www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers; or Mail: PO Box 1, Viroqua, WI 54665.

It is Crime Stoppers and law enforcement's hope that details of this actual case from police records may cause someone to remember and report what they know about the person or persons involved. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $3,000 and will remain anonymous.

