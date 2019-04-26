David Kraabel, an Avalanche native now living in Westby, has designed the 51st official Westby Syttende Mai button.
“I’ve always had immense respect for local artisan Evelyn Larson, who has done all the past 50 years of buttons; as of 2018, she has retired her ideas and brushes. The 2018 Syttende Mai Board asked me to submit a 2019 button design for their approval, so I was really honored to have been asked to have them approve of my work,” Kraabel said.
In 2017, Kraabel took rosemaling lessons from Gold Medalist Ruth Green. He has also self-taught, using many art books for ideas. When in Decorah, Iowa, for Nordic Fest, he spent time learning special skills from the demonstrating artists there each summer. Area resident Karen Hankee, also a Gold Medalist rosemaler, has been a continued inspiration for him.
Kraabel has served on the Westby Syttende Mai Board since the mid-2000s.
He is on the Westby Syttende Mail Royalty adviser team, and has been helping schedule, organize and chaperone the court since 2005.
A framed, enlarged 2019 original of the button done by Kraabel, will be auctioned off at the Westby High School Syttende Mai Choral Concert to be held at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. Proceeds will be given to the Westby Syttende Mai Royal Scholarship Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.