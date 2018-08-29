Tasty tomatoes

The Tasty Tomato Festival at Deep Rooted Organics will feature a tomato contest open to both backyard and commercial growers.

 Contributed photo

Deep Rooted Organics of Westby is hosting its third Tasty Tomato Festival, Sunday, Sept. 2, from 1 to 9 p.m. to celebrate all things tomato. This year's theme is "Celebrate the Love Apple."

This celebration of all things tomato and a vibrant local food community will include a tomato tasting of locally grown tomatoes, live music, sampling of Deep Rooted’s bloody mary mix, a taco bar, workshops and greenhouse tours, children’s activities, local vendors and more.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tickets are $10, children younger than age 12 get in free, tickets are available at Deep Rooted Greenhouses and farmers market booths, the Viroqua Food Co-op and online at www.deeprootedorganics.com.

The farm and greenhouses are located at E8975 East Ridge Road, Westby and is 3 miles east of Hwy. 14/61 via East Park Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Westby Times editor

Dorothy Robson is editor of the Westby Times. Contact her at 608-637-5625.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.