Deep Rooted Organics of Westby is hosting its third Tasty Tomato Festival, Sunday, Sept. 2, from 1 to 9 p.m. to celebrate all things tomato. This year's theme is "Celebrate the Love Apple."
This celebration of all things tomato and a vibrant local food community will include a tomato tasting of locally grown tomatoes, live music, sampling of Deep Rooted’s bloody mary mix, a taco bar, workshops and greenhouse tours, children’s activities, local vendors and more.
Tickets are $10, children younger than age 12 get in free, tickets are available at Deep Rooted Greenhouses and farmers market booths, the Viroqua Food Co-op and online at www.deeprootedorganics.com.
The farm and greenhouses are located at E8975 East Ridge Road, Westby and is 3 miles east of Hwy. 14/61 via East Park Street.
