Coon Valley Business Association is partnering with local organizations to host a competitive canoe race on Coon Creek with help from a $24,887 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The event, which also includes a family-friendly festival, aims to increase tourism and stimulate economic growth in the area after destructive flooding in August 2018. Coon Creek Canoe Race is set to take place Aug. 24.
“We are proud to support Coon Valley Business Association in their efforts to attract new travelers to the area after last year’s major flooding,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney. “Coon Creek Canoe Race highlights one of the many recreation experiences the community offers outdoor enthusiasts.”
The 3.6-mile scenic race route starts at Gilbeck Farm and ends at Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Park, where the festival will take place and features local music talent, yard games and local cuisine. Grant funds will go towards print, broadcast and digital advertising to promote the event to attendees from Madison, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Winona and Rochester. The event is expected to attract 2,500 visitors to the area, generating nearly $120,000 estimated in visitor spending.
“Coon Valley and Chaseburg organizations, neighbors, and friends have all come together to rally after the devastating floods and it is truly inspirational,” said Beth Hanson, Coon Valley Business Association treasurer. “This group has come together like a family to throw this exciting festival not only to regain economic strength but to bring some fun back into the community.”
In 2018, the tourism economy in Wisconsin totaled $21.6 billion, supporting 199,073 jobs in Wisconsin. Visitors generated $1.6 billion in state and local revenue. Business sales in Vernon County totaled $62.8 million in 2018, supporting 531 jobs and more than $4.3 million in state and local taxes.
In fiscal year 2018, the Department funded 56 JEM projects, awarding a total of more than $1.1 million. Visitor expenditures driven by the marketing from these projects will exceed $74 million. JEM grant funds are available to nonprofit organizations for the promotion of Wisconsin tourism events and destinations. The state can fund up to 75 percent of a project's first-year advertising and marketing costs, and provide support for second- and third-year projects with decreasing amounts for funding until projects become self-sustaining. For information on the JEM Program and application materials, visit industry.travelwisconsin.com.
