District Governor visits the Coon Valley Lions Club

District Governor Tim McClain was on hand at the Coon Valley Lions Club November membership meeting to give an update on what is happening at our State and District level.
He updated us on the Wisconsin Lions purchase of a Flow Cytometer that will be used in treatment of childhood cancers.
The machine is used to genetically modify ‘T’ blood cells to fight off cancers and provide an 85% success rate in curing this disease.
The Wisconsin Lions, along with the International Lions and the MACC Fund, were able to raise $500,000 to enable the purchase of two of these devices. They will be located at cancer treatment centers in Milwaukee and Madison.
He spoke about the Lions Camp in Rosholt and encouraged any Lion who has not visited the camp to take the time to do so. He also updated us on our eyeglass collection and recycling programs. As a result of Lions efforts, the state of Wisconsin will soon be passing a bill that will allow us to distribute eyeglasses within the state of Wisconsin.
The Coon Valley Lions Club presented District Governor McClain with a gift basket containing several Coon Valley themed gifts, including Coon Valley Fudge, South Ridge Lefse, and a Coon Valley sweatshirt. He also installed our newest Lion David Wemette and presented Continuous Years of Service Awards. District Governor McClain brought a jar of his home grown honey and we raffled this off to benefit the LCIF. Ray King was the proud winner. Once again we thank him for braving the weather and making the trip from Sparta to be a part of our November Meeting.
Bradley Role, Coon Valley Lions Club