District Governor visits the Coon Valley Lions Club

District Governor Tim McClain was on hand at the Coon Valley Lions Club November membership meeting to give an update on what is happening at our State and District level.

He updated us on the Wisconsin Lions purchase of a Flow Cytometer that will be used in treatment of childhood cancers.

The machine is used to genetically modify ‘T’ blood cells to fight off cancers and provide an 85% success rate in curing this disease.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Lions, along with the International Lions and the MACC Fund, were able to raise $500,000 to enable the purchase of two of these devices. They will be located at cancer treatment centers in Milwaukee and Madison.

He spoke about the Lions Camp in Rosholt and encouraged any Lion who has not visited the camp to take the time to do so. He also updated us on our eyeglass collection and recycling programs. As a result of Lions efforts, the state of Wisconsin will soon be passing a bill that will allow us to distribute eyeglasses within the state of Wisconsin.