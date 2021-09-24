Driftless native Cora Rose brings Art We There Yet bus to the area

In mid-September, the bright and colorful Art We There Yet bus rolled into the Driftless area. Be on the lookout for the vibrant bus as it visits area schools, and will even be open for tours at Sidie Hollow on Sept 29.

On Sept 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., songwriter Cora Rose, a Driftless native from Avalanche, will perform a free live concert and the bus will be open for tours at Sidie Hollow Park.

Art We There Yet is a project founded by artist José Luis Vílchez and Cora Rose. Aboard a school bus converted into a professional recording studio and art studio, the pair is traveling to 23 countries across North, Central and South America. The journey began in August 2019 and will take five or more years, with the final destination of Tierra del Fuego, Argentina.

The 35-foot retired school bus hosts a sound-proofed recording studio, photography studio, photo and video editing station, multimedia space, and room to host four artists at one time. It is fully equipped as an off-grid living space, complete with solar power, a full kitchen, bathroom and observation deck.

Art We There Yet’s mission is to create art and music inspired by the Americas, celebrating diversity and highlighting our shared humanity. “The heart of Art We There Yet is to use the arts to demonstrate that our diversity is our greatest strength, and that we are more alike than we are different,” explains José. Together, José and Cora are producing a series of short experimental films, a series of photographic portraits, a series of collaborative musical recordings, a documentary film, and a book about the journey.

A second key goal of Art We There Yet is to provide free arts programming to underserved communities along the way. The project is providing free art workshops, public murals, and performances in communities experiencing a lack of arts programs. “Our aim is to bring valuable art programming to schools, shelters, and organizations for free, to help bridge the arts funding gap experienced by so many communities across both continents,” explains Cora.

In the first two years of the journey, the pair has covered 18,000 miles in 20 U.S. states and two countries (the USA and Mexico), completing 18 community murals, 20 workshops, countless concerts and recording sessions, and collecting over 100 terabytes of footage, photographs, and sound recordings documenting the diverse landscapes of the Americas.

While in the Driftless, the pair will visit local schools to present to students and share inspiration and lessons from the journey. The duo will also film a music video for a deeply personal song by Cora, which honors the experience of growing up in this beautiful region.

José Luis Vílchez is a fine art painter and professional photographer from Nicaragua, whose work has been shown in galleries throughout the world. He is a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and he has traveled to over seventy countries with his camera in tow. He is a Co-Founder of the Lido Art Center, the top art portfolio development program in Guangzhou, China. His work has been shown in galleries in the United States, China, India, Nicaragua, and Romania.

Cora Rose is a songwriter and recording engineer who grew up in Avalanche. She attended Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School and graduated from Westby High School in 2005. Her work has been used in film, theater and television, including NBC’s "Parks and Recreation" and the award-winning documentary, "Taming Wild." She began songwriting at age 7, performing at 12, and recording at 15 with fellow Driftless native, the late Bob Bezin. Her first original score for "Taming Wild: Pura Vida" received a nod of Outstanding Achievement in Best Score from the Druk International Film Festival.

