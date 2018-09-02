There is still time to register for Gundersen Medical Foundation’s 13th annual Steppin’ Out in Pink on Saturday, Sept. 8. Sport your pink attire and walk with a team, friends or family to honor breast cancer survivors and remember loved ones. The event kicks off at 8:45 a.m. on Gundersen’s La Crosse Campus Walking Trail.
Besides the 2.5 or 4.5-mile walk, there will be music, entertainment, kids’ activities and numerous local shopping vendors.
Sign up today at steppinoutinpink.org for only $20. After Sept. 3, registration costs $25.
Since its inception in 2006, Steppin’ Out in Pink has brought in nearly $4.8 million to fund breast cancer research initiatives at Gundersen Medical Foundation, and support breast cancer patients and survivors.
The 2018 honorary chairwomen of Steppin’ Out in Pink are Breast cancer survivors and friends Jamie Dahl and Julie Nordeen.
