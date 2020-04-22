Earth Day is practiced weekly at town of Coon dumpster site

Fifty years ago, April 22, 1970, the U.S. observed its first official Earth Day largely due to the dogged efforts of a then Wisconsin Senator, Gaylord Nelson. In 1969, he had witnessed the horrific environmental damage done to that entire area as a result of the Santa Barbara, Calif., oil spill; moved, he charged his staff to figure out how to sponsor teach-ins on college campuses nationwide to bring an acute awareness to the importance of environmental protections, starting at the local level. Today, Earth Day engages more than 1 billion people, worldwide, doing some kind of civic volunteerism and engagement.

That same year, a contest was offered by the American Container Corporation to U.S. art and design students in high school and college classes to come up with an image design or symbol to be used on paper products to indicate if they could be recycled or had been made with recycled materials. Then a student at the University of Southern California, Gary Anderson’s design won: he had submitted the now very familiar triangle of two arrows, chasing a third one, usually running clockwise.

Enter another Wisconsinite, a retired farm wife, Milly Zantow (1923-2014) from North Freedom, Wis. In 1979, she observed that her area’s almost filled-to-capacity Sauk County landfill had a huge volume of discarded plastic items. She started to investigate the plastic types, first calling the Borden Milk Company to find out if they could recycle their gallon jugs. When they told her “yes,” she was hooked. Plastics could be used over if they were sorted, she firmly believed. With her neighbor, she diligently and repeatedly contacted, wrote to, and interviewed countless plastics experts and professors about the various kinds of plastics, finally coming up with seven different types, each assigned a number that today appears in the triangle design that Anderson had made back in 1970. That numbering system tells which plastic type it was, not if it can be recycled or not. Zantow felt that if the public was even made aware of there being various plastic types, her idea would jump start getting these seven item types into a possible recycling process. Today, Milly’s system is used worldwide.