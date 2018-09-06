The devastation and destruction that we have seen with the flood that began on Monday Aug. 27, 2018 will not be forgotten any time soon. While we saw much destruction we also witnessed the community and neighbors coming together. There are so many people that we need to thank, and it is no small task.
THANK-YOU:
- to all the people from our community that assisted us with evacuating others in our area. Many of the people that helped us were victims themselves and had evacuated their own homes that night.
- to the people that allowed us to use their garages to temporarily house the Bothne House residents before we could get them to the Village Hall.
- to all of those that helped us then evacuate the residents from the Village Hall once the flood waters began to reach the doors of that building.
- to all of those that also helped us with evacuating people from other areas.
- to those that assisted with setting up the school for an evacuation area.
- to all of those that offered their boats, vehicles, and just a helping hand that night. Thank you.
- to our brothers and sisters at our neighboring departments for helping us in our time of need. Thank-you to the Viroqua and Westby Fire Departments for driving through roads riddled with mudslides, sinkholes and washouts to assist with the evacuations in Coon Valley. Thank you to the Shelby Fire Department for assisting with rescues in the outlying areas that we were unable to access. Thank you to the Genoa and Stoddard Fire Departments for responding to our area to assist with other rescues and a structure fire. To our Brothers and Sisters Thank-you for answering our call for help!
- to the Vernon County Sheriff Office. Thank-you to the dispatchers that offered a calming voice in a chaotic time. Not once did we feel like you weren’t there on the other end of the radio when we needed your help. Thank-you to the deputies that helped us evacuate people that night. You went above and beyond what was expected. You entered the waist, and sometimes chest deep, water with us without hesitation to help. Thank-you also for bringing the MRAP to help evacuate homes. Thank-you to the deputies that came to our area in the following days and assisted with the cleanup efforts, and with the extra patrols to keep our properties safe. Thank-you to Coon Valley Officer Phil Welch. Officer Welch not only assisted Coon Valley, but the Village of Ontario during the floods. Thank-you to all the other Law Enforcement Agencies that came to our area and assisted. To our Brothers and Sisters in Law Enforcement Thank-you!
- to our neighbors both within our community and those from afar who in the days that have followed have donated food, supplies, money, or a helping hand. To our neighbors in our community and those from afar that have stopped at our houses to help in the cleanup we thank you. The generosity that we have witnessed is truly humbling. It makes us proud to live where we do.
- to all the businesses and organizations that have donated food, supplies and your time. While we would like to list all of you individually there are too many for us to list. Please know that your generosity was truly appreciated. Your efforts truly show what community involvement is all about. Thank-you!
- to those that work for the Vernon County Highway Department, villages of Coon Valley and Chaseburg, and the towns of Coon, Hamburg, Washington, Greenfield and all the surrounding areas for your efforts to clear and repair our roads. Thank-you especially to those who responded that night and assisted with clearing the roads and helping rescue our neighbors using equipment such as end loaders to evacuate people from their homes.
- to Renita and Julie at the Coon Valley Village Office, and Linda at that Chaseburg Village Office for coordinating volunteers, and supplies to be brought to the area. These ladies have put in many hours and much of the recovery efforts wouldn’t have been possible without them. Thank you.
And finally...
Thank you to my fellow Brothers and Sisters on the Fire Department. While some of your homes were flooding, and your families were at home you continued to help those in need. Within seven hours Coon Valley saw water levels rise to more than 10-feet in locations that have never seen flooding before. Within that seven hours our department assisted with evacuating over 125 residents in the village. When the shelter was established at the Coon Valley Elementary School there were over 200 people that took refuge there that night.
Be proud that we were able to help so many people that night. That night we waded through chest deep water, used boats, end loaders, tactical vehicles, and even personal vehicles to rescue our families and neighbors. In the days, months, and years that follow remember this: with all the destruction, and with all the harrowing rescues that we performed that night not one person was killed. Not one person was injured. All our neighbors, and all Fire Department personnel are with their families today because of the training, teamwork, and dedication that you show every day. Be proud of your efforts and success that night!
Thank you to anyone that we may have missed. To everyone that has helped in our community we THANK-YOU! The generosity that we have witnessed is humbling, and it makes us proud to live here. To anyone that is reading this remember that even though some homes have been destroyed, and lives have been disrupted we will rebuild. We will return to normal. Through the strength that our community has already shown we will rebuild and return better than ever.
By Ryan McQuire on behalf of Coon Creek Fire and Rescue
