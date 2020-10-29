Election Day is Nov. 3, and in the Westby Area School District voters will see two referendum questions on the ballot for both operational and capital needs in the district.

Question 1 asks for authorization to exceed the revenue limit by $1,200,000, $1,500,000, and $1,800,000 over a three-year period beginning with the 2021-22 school year to sustain educational programs and to operate the district.

Question 2 asks for authorization to borrow $11,950,000 for safety, security, and site improvements, including secure entrances; ADA accessibility updates; building infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements; renovations for career and technical education, and an addition and renovation of the greenhouse at Westby Area High School.

If both referendum questions are approved by voters, the projected mill rate for school taxes would remain at or near $10.90 per $1,000 of equalized property value. The District’s early repayment of existing debt, and interest rates at historic lows, allows for investment in the proposed projects with a projected minimal increase over the 2020-21 mill rate.

In addition to the referendum questions, voters will help decide the outcomes in the presidential, congressional, legislative and state, and county elections.