Entries sought for chili cook-off to benefit Sole Burner of Chaseburg

The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg will host a chili cook-off and bake sale at the Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg, Saturday, March 14. Participants can bring their cooked creations in by 11:30 a.m. so sampling can begin; judging will be at 4:30 p.m. A bake sale will feature homemade pastries and baked goods.