Entries sought for chili cook-off to benefit Sole Burner of Chaseburg

The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg will host a chili cook-off and bake sale at the Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg, Saturday, March 14. Participants can bring their cooked creations in by 11:30 a.m. so sampling can begin; judging will be at 4:30 p.m. A bake sale will feature homemade pastries and baked goods.
You have free articles remaining.
To register as a contestant, contact Eric Ostrem at 608-452-3135 or Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or grannydegarmo@yahoo.com. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Sole Burner of Chaseburg event on Saturday, Sept. 19.
More information about the Sole Burner can be found at www.Soleburner.org/Chaseburg.