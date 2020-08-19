Exterior home tour part of Westby's centennial celebration

Part of the carefully-planned History Alive Project’s events to celebrate “Westby as a City 100th Birthday Party” is to offer visitors a drive-by/walk-by self-guided tour of 12 of the city’s older homes called the “Decades of Homes Tour.”
“Our committee for the exterior home tour sent personal letters to each of the owners or current resident of 12 identified homes within the city limits of Westby,” said Betty Stoleson, committee chair. “Each of them was asked if they could pinpoint the year that their home was built, a bit of the home’s history, if known, and to cite any unique features or stories in reference to that particular home. We knew that these chosen homes being built when they were and the contributed stories, would help to flesh out the saga of the growth of Westby over the last 100 years or more through its building of its homes.”
“We were more than very pleasantly surprised that we had very willing participants and they came through for us with what we asked and more,” Stoleson said. “We have already gotten four confirmed contacts and requests from additional owners, as they want to participate in our second Exteriors Homes Tour. We will definitely hold such a tour at a later date, perhaps going with many more than these first 12. Of course we’ll solicit additional homes and perhaps expand the second tour to include Westby churches and Westby business buildings.”
Each of the 12 participants signed a release form asking for permission to use their home’s information and to allow HAP to take exterior photos of their home to be used in publicity for the event.
Signs identifying the address of each home on the tour will be put in their respective front yard starting Aug. 19. Tour maps can be picked up during the 10 a.m. kickoff event on Saturday, Aug. 22. The birthday party kickoff will be held on the Seas Branch School lawn, 122 Nelson St. The maps will also be available at the HAP House, located at 218 N. Main St., from noon to 4 p.m. Tour-goers are asked not to request entry into any of the homes or walk on the owner’s yard.
