Exterior home tour part of Westby's centennial celebration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Part of the carefully-planned History Alive Project’s events to celebrate “Westby as a City 100th Birthday Party” is to offer visitors a drive-by/walk-by self-guided tour of 12 of the city’s older homes called the “Decades of Homes Tour.”

“Our committee for the exterior home tour sent personal letters to each of the owners or current resident of 12 identified homes within the city limits of Westby,” said Betty Stoleson, committee chair. “Each of them was asked if they could pinpoint the year that their home was built, a bit of the home’s history, if known, and to cite any unique features or stories in reference to that particular home. We knew that these chosen homes being built when they were and the contributed stories, would help to flesh out the saga of the growth of Westby over the last 100 years or more through its building of its homes.”