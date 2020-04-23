Extra Effort Award: Westby's Manny Chavez perseveres with resiliency

Manny Chavez is a dedicated young man who has encountered some rough spots during his life journey, but has learned to be resilient and build relationships.
That resiliency is what prompted Tammy Gilkes, an English teacher at Westby Area High School, to nominate the senior for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.
“I nominated Manny because as I learned more about his story, I realized how resilient and incredible he was,” Gilkes said. “His early years were turbulent, to put it mildly. Despite his struggles and troubles, Manny was always willing to help others, and that is why I nominated him.”
Gilkes said Chavez is a leader with a servant heart, a trait she noticed the first time she met him as an eighth-grader.
“The summer before his senior year, we missioned together in Wanblee on the Pine Ridge Reservation,” Gilkes said. “Manny stepped up at every opportunity. When the guides asked for volunteers, he immediately responded, not knowing what he was volunteering for. Others in our group then followed suit. Manny demonstrated total selflessness in every aspect of the trip. I watched him come alive around those from other groups, I saw him share with young native children, I saw him dig a trench in the scorching heat for a family wanting to raise chickens, and I heard his story. He lifted others up, and he brought that servant heart to our service club for WHS. He is our community outreach leader and helped secure funds that aided in our hygiene closet and our seasonal giving.”
Chavez came to the Westby Area School District from Milwaukee as a sixth-grader. While living in Milwaukee he and his mother moved around a lot, so he was always the “new kid” at school and he ended up feeling ignored and that no one cared. When his mother could no longer care for him, a 12-year-old Chavez moved in with his father and stepmother who live in Coon Valley.
Chavez said moving in with his father and stepmother felt like a second chance; a chance to live as a kid and enjoy his life.
“The next couple years seemed quiet,” he said. “Of course there were punishments, mistakes made, and arguments hashed, but my life was overall in a sense of bliss.”
As he entered his teenage years, Chavez struggled to come to terms with his childhood, which led to bouts of anger. He and his parents worked on ways to try and improve their relationship. As time went on, Chavez said he and his parents drifted apart more and more, and eventually their relationship had broken down so much that during the summer before his junior year it was decided it was best for the teenager to find different living arrangements.
Chavez still wanted to attend Westby High School, so he looked at apartments and friends’ houses, but couldn’t find the right fit. Eventually, Chavez’s choir teacher and his wife opened their home to him for about five months. The couple helped him with school, work, food and anything else he needed during their agreed upon temporary living situation.
“It was enjoyable but stressful,” Chavez said. “We have a good relationship; it was a lot to ask of him, and I didn’t have a lot to offer.”
In December of his junior year, Chavez was looking for a permanent placement while he was slowly trying to rebuild the relationship with his parents. During that time, a classmate’s family offered to bring him into their home. “I was shocked, kind of flabbergasted,” Chavez said. “We went to prom, but weren’t close friends.”
Chavez was welcomed into a family of six, and has learned a lot from them.
“Probably the most important thing I’ve learned is what family is,” he said. “There are four kids and two adults; it’s a lot busier and a lot louder. It was definitely different. I learned about family.” He’s also learned how build relationships and keep them.
Chavez said through this journey he’s circled back to relating to his parents. “I was able to break out of my perspective and see theirs. I see that empathy creates a better relationship with them. I relate more with my parents; looking back I see where I went wrong and where they went wrong. I was their one and only kid. With this journey we have learned from each other.”
Chavez said he and his parents have a healthier relationship now, and they are still very much involved in his life.
Chavez said his experiences have helped him grow in all of his personality traits. “Without these experiences I don’t think I’d have branched out like I have or have been as open-minded.”
Gilkes said Chavez has grown as student in becoming more organized.
“He has learned to reach out to others and expand his friend group,” she said. “Manny has learned to really listen. He was, at one time, a little closed off. He did not take direction well. That has been a huge change. He is more contemplative. He will listen to your advice and then use what he wants.”
Gilkes said this was apparent in this year’s musical.
“He not only internalized some of the stage notes, but he encouraged others to open up and take some risks,” she said. “When other actors saw him step out of his comfort zone, they were more willing to give it a try. He has started to seek information from others and not just rely on himself as he has opened up to allowing others in. This has been a great change in Manny as he continues to grow.”
Throughout his journey Chavez has continued with his extracurricular activities, which include cross country, basketball, baseball, the musical, choir, band, tech team, service club, choir council, band council, band leadership team and jazz choir. He also works at Legacy Grill & Pub in Coon Valley.
Chavez’s future plans include attending Milwaukee Technical College for two years for his general studies, and then transferring to the University of North Dakota for a double major in political science and aviation. During the first half of his adult life, he’d like to become a commercial pilot, and then eventually become a member of Congress.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
