Extra Effort Award: Westby's Manny Chavez perseveres with resiliency

Chavez came to the Westby Area School District from Milwaukee as a sixth-grader. While living in Milwaukee he and his mother moved around a lot, so he was always the “new kid” at school and he ended up feeling ignored and that no one cared. When his mother could no longer care for him, a 12-year-old Chavez moved in with his father and stepmother who live in Coon Valley.

Chavez said moving in with his father and stepmother felt like a second chance; a chance to live as a kid and enjoy his life.

“The next couple years seemed quiet,” he said. “Of course there were punishments, mistakes made, and arguments hashed, but my life was overall in a sense of bliss.”

As he entered his teenage years, Chavez struggled to come to terms with his childhood, which led to bouts of anger. He and his parents worked on ways to try and improve their relationship. As time went on, Chavez said he and his parents drifted apart more and more, and eventually their relationship had broken down so much that during the summer before his junior year it was decided it was best for the teenager to find different living arrangements.