The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area was so pleased with the warm reception the community provided for the “One Voice” concert on July 21, that they are busy preparing for a second major event in the new Westby Area Performing Arts Center by David Marck on Sept. 5.
The “One Voice” concert featured Beth Ekern-Lakmann and Jess Salek, graduates of Westby Area High School who both made a return performance to their hometown to benefit the beautiful new WAPAC facility.
The encore show featured Lakmann and Salek who were joined by Kristina Bergdahl; Joe Gantzer, guitar; Tom Gibbons, guitar; Derek Handley, cello; Brandon Harris; Lexie Lakmann;, Mark Lakmann, drums; Sam Lakmann; Wes Luke, violin; Karyn Quinn, bass; Mike Studolph, mandolin; and Jon Strangstalien.
The first half of the show was a classical showcase featuring the amazing talent of Jess Salek on the piano, assisted by Derek Handley on the cello and Wes Luke on the violin. Salek and Lakmann also joined together on the piano to present a lively, complicated piano duet, Hungarian Dance No. 3.
Salek, Handley and Luke were then joined by the mother- daughter duo, Lexie Lakmann and Beth Ekern Lakmann as they sang “Sure on This Shining Night”. Salek concluded Part One: Classical Showcase, by performing two parts from Sonata op. 57 “Appassionata” by Beethoven.
Following the intermission the second half of the show was a musical theater showcase. Beth and Lexie Lakmann, Jon Strangstalien and Brandon Harris opened with songs from The New World. The quartet was followed by Kristina Ekern Bergdahl whose voice filled the theater as she sang “Cheers to the Fall.”
Beth Lakeman followed with a very moving tribute dedicated to her father, Marty Ekern who drowned in a tragic family canoeing accident 22 years ago. She performed a vocal presentation of “Lost in the Waves.”
The amazing range and control of Lexie Lakmanns’ voice was evident as she sang “At Last” and Sam Lakmann, showed himself to not only be an accomplished musician, but a composer as well performing an original composition at the event.
Beth Ekern Lakmann gave a short synopsis of the story line and then selections from “The Bridges of Madison County (musical)” ended the show.
All performers received a standing ovation and the audience was invited to meet and visit with the performers in the lobby.
The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) was proud to be the sponsor of this concert and is thrilled to be presenting yet another fabulous concert on Sept. 5. More information on the David Marck concert will be in next week’s Westby Times.
