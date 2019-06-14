Faith Fest will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, S3297 Salem Ridge Road, La Farge, Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The music schedule includes Steve Langford at 11 a.m., Judy Herr and Gospel Strings at 12:45 p.m., Tom Baker at 1:45 p.m., Eric Nofsinger, Kurt Anderson, Tony Bilek and Chris Parker at 2:45 p.m., and Tor Eness, Carol Clemment, Diane Ellefson and Ron Willis at 3:45 p.m. There will be a music break at 11:45 a.m.
Hot dogs, barbecues, chips, cookies, brownies, Rice Krispie bars and beverages will be served. Freewill donations accepted.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a 50-inch VIZIO flat screen television; tickets are five for $20 or one for $5. Chinese auction tickets are six for $5 or one for $1.
For more information, contact Marla at 608-689-2590 or Jean at 608-606-4582.
