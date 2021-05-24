Fans celebrate baseball's return to Coon Valley's park

Area baseball fans gathered in Coon Valley to celebrate the grand reopening of the ballpark in Veterans Memorial Park, Sunday morning.
The ballpark was rebuilt in 2020 after being flooded in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“(Last year) was a rebuilding year; we built smarter,” said Roger Niedfeldt, chairperson of the Coon Valley Park Board and secretary of the Coon Valley Area Baseball Association (CVABA), who served as the master of ceremonies for the day.
Niedfeldt pointed out some of the measures that were taken to mitigate flood damage, including gaps in the fencing which will allow floodwaters to flow more freely.
He thanked the contractors who worked on the project, the Coon Valley Park Board, Coon Valley Village Board, village crews, volunteers and those who donated money.
Niedfeldt recognized Eric Jacobson, a former Coon Valley Youth and Westby Norse baseball player, for his grant-writing work. Niedfeldt said because of Jacobson’s efforts, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund has given a grant of $10,000 to the CVABA. According to a CVABA Facebook post dated April 21, “The Twins Fund gave out $146,000 worth of grants and we were just one of the recipients. These grants are for field repairs and renovations and will go a long way towards restoring the fields in Veteran's Memorial Park…”
Coon Valley Village President Karl Henrichsen also expressed thanks for everyone who helped with the rebuilding of the ballpark. “I’m proud to say baseball is back in Coon Valley.”
Guest speaker Dan Kapanke, who grew up on a dairy farm five miles from Coon Valley, shared some of his memories associated with the Coon Valley ball field.
Kapanke recalled getting together with his friends to play catch on the farm. “We’d help our parents bale hay and played games in the hayfield until the second crop.”
He said he and his friends “knew about the beautiful park in Coon Valley” and wondered how they could play in the “beautiful park.”
Kapanke said “Boob” Nelson, who was known as Mr. Baseball of Coon Valley, was the mail carrier at the time, so Kapanke and his friends hung out by the mailbox at 10 a.m., waiting for Nelson to arrive, and approached Nelson about playing in the village’s ballpark. “We said, ‘We have a team and would love to play in Coon Valley’.”
A few days later, Nelson told Kapanke and his friend they could play the next week on Tuesday night. “Monday night it rained. We went to the mailbox, begging to play.” Nelson said the field was too wet, so they had to wait for another day.
That other day came, and Kapanke, who said he was 11 or 12 years old, and his teammates finished their chores and came to the ballpark. “The lights were on, there were people in the stands; we were in the big times.”
Kapanke said he was called to pitch relief and his buddy was catcher. “I don’t know the score, but 60 years later I’m still talking about that night in this park.”
Kapanke commended village leaders and baseball leaders for their decades of work to help make memories “just like mine that took place on this diamond.”
“Your tenacity is why we’re here today,” Kapanke said. “All of Coon Valley has embodied the spirit of America. Because of you more memories will be made.”
Following a ribbon cutting at home plate, Willie Urbanek, past president of the CVABA, received a plaque recognizing his longtime service from current president Greg Servais.
Urbanek and Henrichsen threw out the first pitch before the first game of the day, which saw the CCV Blues face Holmen. Coon Valley Police Chief Philip Welch, accompanied by Rachel Niedfeldt on the keyboard, sang the national anthem.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.