Fans celebrate baseball's return to Coon Valley's park

Coon Valley Village President Karl Henrichsen also expressed thanks for everyone who helped with the rebuilding of the ballpark. “I’m proud to say baseball is back in Coon Valley.”

Guest speaker Dan Kapanke, who grew up on a dairy farm five miles from Coon Valley, shared some of his memories associated with the Coon Valley ball field.

Kapanke recalled getting together with his friends to play catch on the farm. “We’d help our parents bale hay and played games in the hayfield until the second crop.”

He said he and his friends “knew about the beautiful park in Coon Valley” and wondered how they could play in the “beautiful park.”

Kapanke said “Boob” Nelson, who was known as Mr. Baseball of Coon Valley, was the mail carrier at the time, so Kapanke and his friends hung out by the mailbox at 10 a.m., waiting for Nelson to arrive, and approached Nelson about playing in the village’s ballpark. “We said, ‘We have a team and would love to play in Coon Valley’.”

A few days later, Nelson told Kapanke and his friend they could play the next week on Tuesday night. “Monday night it rained. We went to the mailbox, begging to play.” Nelson said the field was too wet, so they had to wait for another day.