The American Cancer Society’s first annual Fashion For a Cure will be held at Fox Hollow Banquet Hall in Barre Mills, Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1:30 p.m.
The event is being held to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer, and it includes hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a silent auction, and an inspirational youth fashion show, where all the models are cancer patients and survivors, as well as their family and friends. The announcement of the silent auction winners will be made at 1 p.m.
One of the youth models is a Westby resident Lane Cade, who was also the honorary chairperson this year for the Sole Burner of Chaseburg event.
Proceeds from Fashion For a Cure will be used for childhood cancer programs, services and research. A cancer diagnosis is one of the scariest experiences for individuals and their loved ones, especially when it impacts children. Furthermore, childhood cancer is underfunded, so the majority of additional funding falls to nonprofit organizations, such as the American Cancer Society. Visit www.fashionforacurewi.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.