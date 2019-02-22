Earlier this year we had the privilege to have Collin Weltzein come and visit our Agriculture classes and FFA Officer team. The FFA Officer team had the opportunity to take Collin out for lunch and during our lunch she shared plenty of inside knowledge on how to be a better FFA Officer and FFA member. We would love to thank Collin for coming and spending time with our FFA Chapter and Ag Department at Westby!
