Welcoming a visitor

Westby FFA members welcomed State Officer Collin Weltzein to Westby. Pictured are (front, from left) Martha Haugen, Emily Henchen, Jessy King, Emily Hoff, Lexi Mahan; (back) Makayla Gretebeck, Grant Fremstad, Katelyn Dunnum and Collin Weltzein

 Contributed photo

Earlier this year we had the privilege to have Collin Weltzein come and visit our Agriculture classes and FFA Officer team. The FFA Officer team had the opportunity to take Collin out for lunch and during our lunch she shared plenty of inside knowledge on how to be a better FFA Officer and FFA member. We would love to thank Collin for coming and spending time with our FFA Chapter and Ag Department at Westby!

