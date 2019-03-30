“Now that the Performing Arts Center is built, is the Fine Arts Foundation going to continue as an organization? What will you have to do?” That is a question that FAFWA board members have been asked many times since the completion and dedication of the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. The answer is: Yes!! the Fine Arts Foundation is certainly going to continue to actively follow its mission statement of supporting all of the arts in Westby and the surrounding areas. The foundation will continue to raise funds for equipment and programming and work with the music and visual arts departments. The WAPAC is a that will serve the schools and communities for years to come.
To date, FAFWA has given $490,000 to the school for the building project from our pledge of $750,000 to $800,000. As payments are made to the debt service, the school requests the amount desired from FAFWA at that time. In addition to the $490,000 paid towards the building, FAFWA has paid $57,025.50 toward other needs such as the Grand piano, thanks to the huge support of the Bob & Jean Marck Foundation, and the signage by Lucid Painting—Sarah Glover Pederson who was an art student of Verda Lund. Also, two art display cases, built by Chad Christianson, a former student of Verda Lund, were presented to the school during the past two months. FAFWA continues to sell seats ($500 each) with a plaque attached to the arm of the seat identifying the donor or who the donor would like recognized. The donor recognition board, located by the entrance to the WAPAC being worked on by Chris Anderson and Karen Hankee is nearly complete. FAFWA submitted a grant to the Reimann Foundation and received a grant from the Packer Foundation earlier this year and will continue to apply for other grants. FAFWA is working with the school on developing signage for the Westby Area Performing Arts Center.
In July of 2018, FAFWA presented the One Voice concert featuring Beth Ekern Lakmann and Jess Salek and other musicians. Salek and Ekern Lakmann are both graduates of Westby High School. The proceeds from that concert were for the building fund. FAFWA also continues to host one month of Hamburgers in the Park with proceeds from that also for the building fund. FAFWA will also host other events and performances in the future.
With FAFWA as the core group, ushers are provided for all concerts and events at the WAPAC. In addition to FAFWA board members, there are several community members who attended the usher training and serve as ushers on a volunteer basis. Ushers are easily recognizable by their black vests with a rosemal design done by Embroidery & More in Westby. Ushers assist in scanning tickets, helping patrons locate their seats and handing out programs.
The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) remains a vital, active organization meeting on a monthly basis for continued planning and supportive efforts. The group meets at 5 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the Westby Area School conference/boardroom and always welcome new members. If interested, attend one of the meetings or contact any of the board members identified on the FAFWA website. Donations may be made at any time and sent to FAFWA, P.O. Box 8, Westby. People may choose to specify how your donation may be used or make a general donation.
