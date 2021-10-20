Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) holds annual meeting

The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area met Monday, Sept. 20 in Westby for the annual meeting.

Meeting called to order by acting president, Linda Dowling.

Kim Tainter and Sharon Evenstad reported on the previous annual meeting.

The nominating committee of Kris Strand and Lori Nestingen presented the slate of officers to be elected for 2021 and 2202. Names put forth were: Linda Dowling, President; Karen Traastad, Vice President; Lori Nestingen, Secretary; and Kathy Andersen, Treasurer.

The motion was made by Adrian Hendrickson and seconded by Deb Michaels to accept the slate of officers as presented. Unanimous acceptance.

Kim Tainter will remain as administrative assistant.

Outgoing secretary, Ann Gibbons and treasurer, Sharon Evenstad, were thanked for their years of service as FAFWA officers.

Committee chairs are Kris Strand, usher committee, Tammy Gilkes and Lori Nestingen, art displays, children's’ programming, Tammy Gilkes, and documentation Karen Trastaad.

New members accepted to the FAFWA board include Deb Michaels, Tammy Gilkes, Eric Evenstad, and Glen Carson. They join board members, Mary Charles, Lori DePooter, Sharon Nelson, Cody Organ, Margaret Veum, Linda Dowling, Karen Trastaad, Kathy Andersen, Lori Nestingen, school board representative Dan Kotek and school liaison Steve Michaels, superintendent of schools.

Adrian Hendrickson resigned after serving 20 years as a board member. He was thanked for all his years of service and efforts.

To date, FAFWA has contributed $900,060.50 to the construction of the West Area Performing Arts Center. FAFWA remains very grateful for the support of the community given to the organization.

The FAFWA scholarship was awarded to high school senior Emily Bender in May 2021. Each to a graduating senior from Westby High School is awarded a scholarship from FAFWA.

Due to the COVID pandemic, FAFWA has not held any events this past year. Planning is underway for 2021-22 programming with a pre-musical reception to be held at held at Kos on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 6:30 pm. Cost of $30 will include a light meal, tickets and reserved seating for the musical. “Sound of Music” will be presented Nov. 4-7 in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. Adrian and Kathy Hendrickson may be contacted for reservations.

FAFWA meets the third Monday of each month in the board room at Westby High School at 5:00 p.m. If anyone is interested in joining the FAFWA board, they are invited to attend a meeting or contact any of the board members listed on the Fine Arts Foundation web page for more information.

