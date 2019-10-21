The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser Oct. 15 through Dec. 15 to raise funds for the Community Performing Arts Center. The FAFWA will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
Those dollars will benefit the performing arts center. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at any of the following collection points. These are located in Westby at Bekkum Memorial Library, Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Our Saviors Lutheran and all school buildings. In Coon Valley at Knutson Memorial Library, Coon Valley Lutheran Church, Middle Coon Valley Lutheran, and the elementary school. The Chaseburg Village Hall is also a collection site.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Lori De Pooter, fund drive chairperson. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for the performing arts center, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone. Our goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes.”
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the FAFWA shoe drive, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation, performance and appreciation of the arts in the Westby area and surrounding communities.
