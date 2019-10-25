The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) will be sponsoring a social hour at Borgen’s before the first performance of this year’s musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” The date is Thursday, Nov. 7 from 5-6:30 p.m. The musical begins at 7 p.m.

The price for this event is $30 per person.

This includes soup, sandwich, dessert, a ticket to the musical and reserved seating. A cash bar will also be available.

For tickets call Ade and Kathie Hendrickson at 634-2152. There will be a 70-person limit to this event so reserve your tickets soon.

