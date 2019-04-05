The first year in operation of the Westby Area Performing Arts Center (WAPAC) has been very exciting and also a learning experience in many aspects. Music teachers Monte Dunnum, Peter Engh and Kory Dahlen have worked very hard for many hours to help the WAPAC function smoothly.
During this first year, there have been school concerts, professional groups and individuals on the stage. Though some performances may be free of charge, all performances require a ticket. The process of procuring a ticket via the LUDUS system is efficient and allows individuals to choose their seats and purchase and print their tickets via the comfort of their own home using their computer. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. However, not everyone has access to a computer or a printer and do not wish to wait to purchase tickets at the event.
The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) addressed the ticket process at a recent meeting and discussed options for helping individuals without computer/printer access get a ticket. Lori Nestingen (Chaseburg and Coon Valley area) and Sharon Nelson (Westby area) volunteered to provide that assistance. Nestingen's phone number is 608-483-2154 and Nelson's number is 608-634-4372. Either of them may be called and they will work with the individual to purchase and print the ticket. In addition, the library staff at Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby and Knutson Memorial Library staff in Coon Valley will be able to assist anyone with a ticket purchase if an individual comes into the library. The librarians suggest calling ahead, if possible, to schedule a time. All of these options, plus the existing online option, require payment by a credit card or PayPal. For a small additional fee, tickets ordered online can be mailed to an individual's home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.