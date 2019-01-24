The Dorian Vocal Festival Concert was held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther College campus. This concert featured the Nordic Choir, Luther's flagship choir that has received national and international acclaim directed by Andrew Last; Dorian Vocal Festival Choir; Dorian Vocal Festival Chamber Choir; and five concert soloists chosen from mini-lessons held during the Dorian Vocal Festival weekend.
The Dorian Vocal Festival, which ran Jan. 13-15, brought high school juniors and seniors who have been nominated by their high school director to the Luther campus. Approximately 1,110 students from 280 schools sang in the Festival Choir, and 100 of those students were selected to sing in the Chamber Choir. Westby students that were chosen were Katelyn Dunnum, Allison Connelly, Vougard Latoja, Cody Russell and Ronnie Inglett. The three boys were also members of the prestigious Chamber Choir
Luther is home to one of the largest collegiate music programs in the nation, with six choirs, three orchestras, three bands, two jazz bands and more than 800 student musicians. Luther students participate in large ensembles, faculty-coached chamber groups, private lessons and master classes. Nearly 275 music majors study music theory, ear training, history, education, composition, jazz, church music and performance.
