Conditions are grave at the current time in the village of Coon Valley as torrential rain continues to fall and all access in and out of the community is preventing outside emergency assistance from getting to people in need of help.
Flash flooding alert warnings have been ongoing for hours after reports of anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of rain has fallen throughout the Coulee Region within just a few hours.
Rain began to fall at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27, dropping 3-8 inches of rain within 90 minutes. Storms resurfaced at 1 a.m. adding an additional 2- 4 inches early Tuesday morning, Aug. 28.
The Vernon County Dispatch Center received 911 calls non-stop once the rain started and the conditions in low lying areas became increasingly worse. Emergency personnel have been out for hours monitoring the situation and trying to warn and reach as many people as possible in need of help.
The Coon Valley Village Park was completely submerged by flash flood waters before midnight and within a foot of being over the Coon Valley Hwy. 14/61 bridge. Shortly after the park was flooded calls for assistance on Anderson and Sveum Road homeowners began coming in as families found themselves unable to escape the quickly rising and rushing flood waters.
Coon Creek Fire & Rescue is currently stretched thin and in need of boats, ropes, water rescue equipment and manpower to get into flooded areas of the community. Outside access to the community is limited though due to mudslides, washouts and closed roads in almost all directions surrounding the village creating a safety crisis.
By 2 a.m. the Nelson Division, behind the post office was underwater, residents in the Hiawatha Apartments were attempting to evacuate themselves and the fire department was busy evacuate elderly residents from the Bothne House as heavy rain continues to fall.
Western Vernon County is now under a flash flood warning until 7 a.m. and outside emergency assistance is currently trying desperately to find a way into the village to assist.
Updates on the flash flooding in Vernon County will continue as more information is received.
Praying for the residents of Coon Valley and for all responders to this crisis situation.
