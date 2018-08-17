The Coulee Antique Engine Club presented its annual farm and tractor show at the club grounds north of Westby on Aug. 3-5. This year’s show featured Allis Chalmers, La Crosse Plow, and lawn and garden, along with farming demonstrations of threshing and shredding, a saw mill, dynamometer, sawdust pile, food, a flea market, kids’ activities, an antique tractor pull, classic car show, American Mini Pullers, tractor parades and more.
As an added bonus the infamous Flying Snoose Airline crew brought its entertaining parade entry out of retirement after 20 years in storage.
The Flying Snoose Airline was the brainchild of Paul Onsrud of La Crosse. The now retired clockmaker by trade has had the work of art stored in a shed near Ettrick for two decades, but decided to dust it off and reintroduce it to daylight at this year’s Coulee Antique Engine Show.
For nearly 50 years the plane was a sought after entry in community parades throughout the Coulee Region, along with festivals in Iowa and Minnesota. It provided Kodak moments for hundreds of families for decades and people walking past the creative display at the Coulee Antique Engine Show couldn’t help but smile, shoot a video or snap a photo on their phones of the unique creation.
The plane, a four seater, has a one seat each for first class, middle class, low class and no class (better known as the hijacker seat). The propellers, like most of the plane, are constructed of wood, but if you look closely one of the propellers is a wee bit short. The “Uff-Da” propeller supposedly struck a bird in flight and has been a bit choppy ever since.
The plane is powered by a century old Hercules engine, which is actually where the plane’s inspiration came from. According to Onsrud he purchased the engine and didn’t know what to do with it...hence the beginning of the Flying Snoose Airline. Constructed by the Bright Brothers from Ignorant Coulee, the company only built one plane, and still own the patent to design more if they so choose.
As the plane developed so did all the puns that make it so entertaining. For example, the planes black box looks like an old jewelry case without any electronics; the life vest is an old inner tube which is in need of some air; the parachute says it is guaranteed to open upon impact, which is probably the truth; and the plane’s fuel tank says it is powered by Brand D Corn Liquor, which looks like a moonshine jug.
Onsrud said the best part is the low airfare.
You can tour Norway for only $49.50. Good Luck finding a cheaper rate from the big boys,” Onsrud said.
A sign on the plane’s tail says it is FAA approved, but I’m not sure what those letters stand for at Flying Snoose Airline.
Onsrud said he couldn’t have done any of this without the help of good friends along the way including, Walter Brandt and Ken Casberg to name a couple.
The Flying Snoose Airline made multiple appearances in the annual Westby Syttende Mai parades in the 1980s and maybe if someone charms the Flying Snoose Airline crew they might make a return flight to Westby in 2019.
Hundreds of people also attended the annual tractor pull on Friday night including Grant Anderson of Colorado who was having a wonderful time all weekend long reminiscing with old friends and meeting up with relatives from the area.
Anderson was a real charmer and could tell stories that would have outlasted the three day event.
The Wood family from Alabama traveled to the show in search of parts for Allis Chalmers tractors. The family has 20-30 tractors back home, which they regularly use on the family farm where they plant hay, corn and soybeans, plus raise beef cattle.
The Coulee Antique Engine Show is always in search of new ideas of how to improve the show. For information, contact John Wangen at 608-606-0103 or www.couleeantiqueengineclub.com
Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
