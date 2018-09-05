Fort McCoy will host its annual Retiree Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7.
Retirement Services Officer Mitzi Hinton said the event will give military retirees a chance to catch up with one another and learn more about their benefits.
“The Army conducts Retiree Appreciation Days annually to demonstrate its continuing appreciation for retired soldiers’ past service to the nation and to foster their support for the Army, its current soldiers and their families,” Hinton said.
The Fort McCoy Retirement Services Office puts on six Retiree Appreciation Days in Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois in order to reach as many retired soldiers, families, and survivors as possible.
Retirees from all branches of military service are welcome to attend. The event features guest speakers and sessions covering updates to retiree benefits and Army programs from 8 a.m. to noon in Building 905. A benefits fair is also held from noon to 3 p.m. at Rumpel Fitness Center, Building 1122.
Advance registration is strongly recommended for Retiree Appreciation Day. For more information, call 800-452-0923.
The Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, which is next door to building 905, will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for retirees who want to include something recreational during their visit.
The Commemorative Area features Veterans Memorial Plaza, which pays homage to those who have served in American conflicts since 1909; the Equipment Park, featuring more than 70 pieces of military equipment; and six World War II-era buildings filled with historical artifacts from Fort McCoy’s 109-year history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.