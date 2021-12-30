Four injured in two-vehicle head-on crash on Hwy. 14

Margaret M. Schedivy, 57, of Coon Valley, was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 14 when the 2019 Chevy Traverse she was driving slipped off the edge of the pavement. Schedivy attempted to steer back onto the roadway; however, due to the snow and ice covered roads, she lost control and slid across the centerline, striking an eastbound 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Richard L. Salmon, 63, of rural Soldiers Grove. Schedivy and her passenger, Dane F. Devault, 27, of Green Bay, was able to get out of their vehicle. Salmon and his passenger, Rebecca K. Salmon, 58, of rural Soldiers Grove, had to be extricated from their vehicle by Coon Valley Fire Department.