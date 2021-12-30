Four injured in two-vehicle head-on crash on Hwy. 14

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. Hwy, 14 at Paulson Lane in the town of Coon, Dec. 28.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 1:09 p.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of the crash.
Margaret M. Schedivy, 57, of Coon Valley, was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 14 when the 2019 Chevy Traverse she was driving slipped off the edge of the pavement. Schedivy attempted to steer back onto the roadway; however, due to the snow and ice covered roads, she lost control and slid across the centerline, striking an eastbound 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Richard L. Salmon, 63, of rural Soldiers Grove. Schedivy and her passenger, Dane F. Devault, 27, of Green Bay, was able to get out of their vehicle. Salmon and his passenger, Rebecca K. Salmon, 58, of rural Soldiers Grove, had to be extricated from their vehicle by Coon Valley Fire Department.
Schedivy and Devault had minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene. Richard and Rebecca Salmon were treated and transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health Center in La Crosse with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
All occupants were wearing their seat belts. Poor road conditions was a contributing factor in the crash. Assisting the sheriff's office was the Westby Police Department, Coon Valley Fire Department, Coon Valley First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.