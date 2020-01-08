Four running for Coon Valley village trustee in the spring election

Wisconsin voters will gather at the polls across the state this spring with a mix of local, state and national issues on the ballot for April 7.

Along with local elections, voters can expect to can expect to cast a vote for their party’s candidate for the 2020 presidential election, and a State Supreme Court justice.

A primary will be held on Feb. 18 for the State Supreme Court races.

Most Wisconsin voters must show an acceptable photo ID when voting at the polls on Election Day or by absentee ballot. Detailed information on Photo ID and the exceptions to the law can be found at http://bringit.wi.gov.

Coon Valley Village Board

In Coon Valley, four candidates are running in the spring election to fill three openings. Current Village Trustees Jon Lee and Russ Cornford are running for office again. Kenneth McClurg and Amy Stakston-Wiedemann will also be on the spring ballot. Village Trustee Michael Lee filed papers of non-candidacy.

Westby City Council

