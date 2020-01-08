Four running for Coon Valley village trustee in the spring election

Wisconsin voters will gather at the polls across the state this spring with a mix of local, state and national issues on the ballot for April 7.
Along with local elections, voters can expect to can expect to cast a vote for their party’s candidate for the 2020 presidential election, and a State Supreme Court justice.
A primary will be held on Feb. 18 for the State Supreme Court races.
Most Wisconsin voters must show an acceptable photo ID when voting at the polls on Election Day or by absentee ballot. Detailed information on Photo ID and the exceptions to the law can be found at http://bringit.wi.gov.
Coon Valley Village Board
In Coon Valley, four candidates are running in the spring election to fill three openings. Current Village Trustees Jon Lee and Russ Cornford are running for office again. Kenneth McClurg and Amy Stakston-Wiedemann will also be on the spring ballot. Village Trustee Michael Lee filed papers of non-candidacy.
Westby City Council
In Westby, incumbents Mark Hendrickson (District 1 Ward 1) and Ricky Rognstad (District 3 Wards 3 and 5) are running unopposed on the spring ballot. Sue Jacobson is running to fill the District 2 Wards 2 and 4 seat; incumbent David Laudermilch filed papers of non-candidacy.
Westby School Board
In the Westby Area School District, incumbents Cary Joholski, Seat 1 Chaseburg Attendance Area, and Gerald Roethel, Seat 6 At-Large Representative, are running unopposed in the spring election.
Vernon County Board
This spring, there is one contested race for Vernon County Board. Incumbent Justin Running, who represents District 15, is being challenged by Alicia L. Leinberger.
Jim Servais, who represents District 5, is not seeking re-election. Kyle Semke filed papers to run for that seat.
The other candidates, all of whom are incumbents, are District 1 Will Beitlich, District 2 David Strudthoff, District 3 JoAnn Nickelatti, District 4 Mary Rae, District 6 Lorn Goede, District 7 Mary Bringe, District 8 Rod Ofte, District 9 Cary Joholski, District 10 David Eggen, District 11 Garrick Olerud, District 12 Eric Evenstad, District 13 Dennis Brault, District 14 Kevin Larson, District 16 Alycann Taylor, District 17 Mary L. Henry, District 18 Roger Call, District 19 Mike Leis, District 20 Adrian Amelse, District 21 Darrel Clark, District 22 Frank Easterday, District 23 Ole Yttri, District 24 Glenda Sullivan, District 25 Gail Muller, District 26 Dave Williams, District 27 Kelli Mitchell, District 28 Kay Stanek and District 29 Shawn Redington.
Municipal judge
Incumbent Brian S. Ekern is running for municipal judge, serving the village of La Farge, village of Cashton, city of Viroqua and city of Westby.
