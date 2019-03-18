Join Wisconsin Public Television and Westby Area Performing Arts Center for a special free screening of the critically-acclaimed documentary, "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?," at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 206 West Ave. S., Westby, Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m.
Attendance is free, but reservations are required. Reserve a spot at wapac.ludus.com.
For over 30 years, Fred Rogers, an unassuming minister, puppeteer, writer and producer was beamed daily into homes across America. In his beloved television program, "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood," Fred and his cast of puppets and friends spoke directly to young children about some of life’s weightiest issues, in a simple, direct fashion. Though he may be best known today as a soft-spoken, cardigan-wearing children’s television host, in reality, Fred Rogers’ career represents a sustained attempt to present a coherent, beneficent view about how we should best speak to children about important matters and how television could be used as a positive force in our society.
In "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?," Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ("Twenty Feet from Stardom") looks back on the legacy of Fred Rogers, focusing on his radically kind ideas. While the nation changed around him, Fred Rogers stood firm in his beliefs about the importance of protecting childhood.
Be a good neighbor by bringing nonperishable food to donate to the Bethel Butikk Food Pantry and Cashton Cupboard and Closet. One lucky neighbor will go home with a PBS Kids Plug & Play HDMI Streaming Stick.
Independent Television Service (ITVS), Westby Area PAC and WPT Education have partnered to present this special community screening.
