The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby are preparing for their spring book sale. This year’s sale will be held Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Westby Community Center (library basement) at 206 N. Main St. The book sale is the main fundraiser for the Friends of Bekkum, and the proceeds will provide materials, programming, and other activities that benefit the Westby Library and its patrons.
An early bird sale for current (2019) Friends’ members will be offered beginning at 8 a.m. (the day of the sale). Members will have the opportunity to purchase items prior to the public sale. Those who wish to attend the early bird sale but are not currently a Friends member, can purchase a single ($10) or family ($15) membership at the door.
The early bird sale will offer the best selection of used books in many genres, and for all age groups. Other items for sale include movies, music and magazines.
Donations of gently used books, DVDs and CDs for the sale are greatly appreciated and will be accepted on specific drop-off days: Tuesday, April 9, and Friday April 12. Contact Bekkum Library at 608-634-4419 for more information.
